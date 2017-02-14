Credit unions with highly rated mobile apps know that functionality – not flash – is key to success.

According to MagnifyMoney’s third annual Mobile Bank App Study, which scored more than 100 of the biggest banks and credit unions, eight of the top 10 mobile apps were from credit unions. And these eight CUs, including the Albany, N.Y.-based SEFCU, had one thing in common: partnership with the NCR Corporation, which designed and built SEFCU’s mobile app.