A new report by the Digital Growth Institute finds that while 54 percent of credit unions and banks claim to have a documented digital growth plan, only 15 percent of respondents are actively implementing a digital growth strategy.
“Credit unions are looking for digital growth, but they are doing so without a defined plan,” said Digital Growth Institute’s CEO James Robert Lay, referring to his firm’s 2017 State of Digital Growth for Financial Institution’s report.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In