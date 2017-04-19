A growing number of credit union IT executives are turning to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions to help maintain or restore operations after disasters ranging from simple power outages to earthquakes and hurricanes.
Those events – no matter how severe – can have a major impact on operations, causing downtime and financial loss, sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars per hour.
