Whatcom Educational Credit Union, a $1.4 billion institution based in Bellingham, Wash., is set to convert to Fiserv's DNA core account processing platform, along with having selected Fiserv's Architect for its digital banking.

Whatcom is now the ninth billion-dollar-plus financial institution to switch to DNA in the past six months.

