WASHINGTON — For all the anticipation that preceded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's final small-dollar lending rule, a picture of how the rule will affect banks and credit unions is still quite hazy.
The regulation opens the door for depository institutions to offer certain installment loans, with terms of over 45 days, as a result of the CFPB's exclusion of those loans from tough underwriting requirements targeted at shorter-term payday loans.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In