The WannaCry ransomware attack that swept the globe on Friday, hobbling several hospitals in the U.K. and wreaking havoc on tens of thousands of computers, is still active, leaving desktops and servers at risk.
The ransomware’s effects are clearly devastating. Files are locked and inaccessible until a ransom—typically around $300 worth of bitcoin—is paid.
