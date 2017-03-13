Print Email Reprints Share

Chase Pay is the result of years of investment in ChaseNet, a closed-loop system that allows JPMorgan Chase to cut costs in a way few other banks could. By contrast, the Merchant Customer Exchange's CurrentC wallet also had years of investment but failed to make it out of pilot.

So what value — if any — does Chase get from buying the discarded remains of the MCX merchants' mobile wallet in a deal announced Friday?

