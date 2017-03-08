Print Email Reprints Share

Western Vista Credit Union, a $142 million institution based in Cheyenne, Wyo., has appointed Steven Leafgreen as president and CEO, succeeding John Balser, who is retiring after serving as chief executive for 27 years.

Leafgreen began his career at Western Vista in June 2010 as vice president of financial services. He was promoted to executive vice president on September 1, 2016 in preparation for his transition to the president/CEO position.

