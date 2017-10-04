Western New York Federal Credit Union, a $51 million-asset institution based in West Seneca, N.Y., recently completed to a community charter with approval by the National Credit Union Administration and the assistance of the New York Credit Union Association.

Under its new field of membership, Western New York FCU will now be able to serve all of Erie County, with a population of more than 919,000. Formerly, the credit union’s field of membership included the town of West Seneca and nine surrounding towns and villages.

Marie Betti, CEO of Western NY FCU

The application for the community charter expansion was written by the NYCUA.

“Western New York FCU is very excited to receive our expansion to serve all of Erie County,” Marie Betti, CEO of WNYFCU and board chairwoman of NYCUA said in a statement. “Our credit union has a long history within the West Seneca area, but I also pride our organization on being forward-thinking.”

Betti told Credit Union Journal via email this expansion “is all part of our plan to serve the larger community.” She added that “we offer a broad range of great products and services, and we'd like to offer our first-class personal service to more people.”

Currently, Western New York FCU serves more than 8,300 members, Betti added, and the credit union recently added two part-time employees, as it plans to expand its hours of operation to include Saturdays, beginning later this month.

According to call reports, Western New York FCU posted net income of about $328,000 in 2016, down from about $394,000 in the prior year.

