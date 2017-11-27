Lora Benrun, CEO of $1.2 billion-asset WESTconsin Credit Union, recently participated in a meeting for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ Community Depository Institution Advisory Council in Washington D.C.

According to the credit union, during the meeting, Benrud reported on small business lending practices, economic conditions and regulatory items. She and other District Advisory Council representatives from across the country met with Janet Yellen, outgoing Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Janet Yellen, outgoing chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors (left) and WESTconsin Credit Union CEO Lora Benrud in Washington

Members of the council come from financial institutions with total assets of less than $10 billion and provide information, advice and recommendations from the perspective of community depository institutions.

After serving on the council for two years, Benrud was appointed by the Minneapolis Fed President to serve a two-year term as chair of the Minneapolis Council representing the Reserve Bank’s Ninth District.

The Minneapolis Fed serves the six states of the Ninth Federal Reserve District: Minnesota, Montana, North and South Dakota, 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.