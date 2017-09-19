Fremont, Mich.-based Newaygo County Service Employees Credit Union is merging with Sparta, Mich.-based Rogue River Community Credit Union.

“With increasing regulatory demands on credit unions, it is essential that the next generation of smaller and mid-sized CU’s unite so that we can continue to offer higher interest rates on savings, lower interest rates on loans and meet the technological demands of membership,” Dennis Greeno, Newaygo County Service Employees CU manager, said in a press release. “This merger is one step closer to that future.”