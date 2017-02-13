The old saw directs people who want to succeed to “fish where the fish are.” In the case of $3.1 billion Wescom Credit Union, it is “fishing” in one of the biggest ponds available – the seven counties comprising all of Southern California.

Not surprisingly, that gives Wescom 22.5 million potential members to market itself to, putting it fourth on the list of credit unions with the greatest number of potential members according to third quarter 2016 call reports.