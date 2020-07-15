WEOKIE Federal Credit Union snags longtime industry exec as next CEO

WEOKIE Federal Credit Union in Oklahoma City has named Jeff Carpenter as its next president and CEO.

He will replace Brent Taylor, who will retire in early 2021, according to a press release. During Taylor’s 13-year tenure as president and CEO, the $1.2 billion-asset credit union doubled its assets, entered new markets and added more products.

Carpenter is currently the president and CEO of CME Federal Credit Union in Columbus, Ohio. CME has created a search committee to find his replacement, according to the WEOKIE press release.

Carpenter has spent more than 33 years in the credit union industry, including working at the Ohio and Oklahoma leagues, the Credit Union National Association and the American Association of Credit Union Leagues. He was also the founding chairman and president of First Miami University Student & Alumni Federal Credit Union.

“I am thrilled to join WEOKIE and I am looking forward to contributing to WEOKIE’s legacy of serving members and communities by delivering extraordinary value in financial services through the powerful credit union cooperative business model.” Carpenter said in the press release, “It has been a true honor and pleasure to serve CME members, especially our first responders who founded CME in 1935. I will miss the outstanding collaborative partnership with the Board, management, staff and members and I thank them all for their support over the past five years.”

WEOKIE earned $1.4 million in the first quarter, down about 38% from the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

