Amid allegations that Wells Fargo scammed borrowers who extended mortgage rate lock periods, the embattled bank said that it will refund those who believe they were wronged.

The $1.9 trillion-asset bank announced the customer refund plan on Wednesday. Wells Fargo plans to contact all home lending customers who paid fees for rate lock extensions between Sept. 16, 2013, and Feb. 28, 2017, and to refund any who believe they should not have paid the charges. The announcement included an acknowledgment that some customers were improperly charged.