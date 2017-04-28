WASHINGTON — Wells Fargo Bank has dramatically increased its borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, more than doubling the San Francisco institution's level of advances and accounting for the majority share of borrowings at the government-sponsored enterprise.

Wells borrowed $40.1 billion from the Des Moines bank, raising its level of total advances with the institution to $77.1 billion. At the end of the year Wells’ borrowings accounted for nearly 59% of Des Moines Home Loan bank’s total advances.