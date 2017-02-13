We Florida Financial has a potential field of membership across 46 counties, but one credit union official says the institution believes there is still plenty of fresh growth potential close to home, for now.

“We are concentrated on Southeast Florida,” said Sandra Spence, VP of advertising and public relations at the Margate, Fla.-based credit union. “In 2017 we’re concentrating our efforts in this area because it’s a big population. There’s an expanding population down here and we think we still have plenty of untapped growth potential down here in the tri-county area.”