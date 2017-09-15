WASHINGTON — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is expanding her probe into the Equifax data breach to regulators and other major credit bureaus, and is questioning the industry’s business model.

"Credit reporting agencies like Equifax make billions of dollars collecting and selling personal data about consumers without their consent, and then make consumers pay if they want to stop the sharing of their own data," Warren said in a press release. Warren was planning to introduce a bill Friday with Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, aimed at reforming the credit reporting industry.