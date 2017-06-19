Print Email Reprints Share

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is calling on the Federal Reserve Board to remove 12 of Wells Fargo's 15 board members over the bank's phony-accounts scandal.

In a a letter to Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Warren said the 12 engaged in "unsafe and unsound practices" and failed to establish an adequate risk management structure.

