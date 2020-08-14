VyStar looks to bulk up call center staffing

VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla., is hiring up to 50 full-time employees to help handle an influx of member calls.

Calls from members are up 57% compared with pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to a VyStar representative The employees are being hired to work in its contact centers.

The $9.5 billion-asset VyStar serves over 725,000 members primarily across Florida and Georgia. It has more than 1,700 full-time employees, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.

“We are fortunate to be in a position that allows us to recruit talented individuals to begin their careers with VyStar, especially during a considerably difficult time when many other companies have been forced to reduce staff,” Brian Wolfburg, VyStar's president and CEO, said in a press release on Thursday.

Many credit unions have bolstered their digital offerings and operations during the coronavirus as fewer consumers visit branches and instead turn to virtual options to complete their banking.

Besides increased call volume, VyStar said it is hiring to help manage future growth as it plans to expand into new markets. VyStar did not immediately respond to Credit Union Journal’s request for comment on what those markets might be.

The credit union earned $36.6 million for the first half of the year, up almost 11% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to call report data from NCUA.

