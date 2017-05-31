VyStar Credit Union, a $6.9 billion institution based in Jacksonville, Fla., announced that its board has selected Brian E. Wolfburg its new president and CEO.

Wolfburg succeeds Terry West, who retired in August.

Prior to being hired by vyStar, Wolfburg was chief operations officer at the $7 billion-asset Alaska USA Federal Credit Union in Anchorage, Alaska. With more than 20 years’ industry experience, Wolfburg has expertise in risk management, strategic planning, member service and performance management.

Wolfburg has also served in executive officer capacities at KeyBank in South Puget Sound, Wash., and HSBC Bank USA in Buffalo and New York. He earned his B.S. degree in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo and holds an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“We selected Brian after a national search to find the right person to lead VyStar as we continue to expand by serving our membership and communities in the best manner possible,” George R. Berry, chairman of VyStar’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Brian’s experience in a credit union similar in size and scope, with over 85 branches, was very important in our decision-making.”