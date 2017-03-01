WASHINGTON — A vote on a House plan to replace the Dodd-Frank Act may not happen as quickly as originally expected due to limited floor time and other legislative priorities, such as health care reform, that are likely to take precedent.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling is hoping to reintroduce his updated version of the Financial Choice Act soon and had planned to vote on it in the first quarter, but the schedule is expected to be pushed back, according to a top Republican lawmaker.