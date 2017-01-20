CHICAGO -- There is no doubt Google, Apple, Amazon and others have voice-controlled payments in mind while advancing their smart speaker technologies.

But the technology has a few challenges to resolve, especially as it makes its way into other machines on the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, before it becomes a payment option that all banks, card companies and consumers fully trust, said Brian Crannell, senior vice president of business development at Chicago-based Knowles Electronics Corp., an audio technology developer.