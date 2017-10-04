Vocal Credit Union, a $27.4 million institution based in Helena, Mont., as acquired a branch of Dutton State Bank in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.
The new Vocal CU branch (which was the former Dutton State Bank branch) opened on Monday, Oct. 2, moving $800,000 in one day to new and existing accounts on its first day of business.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In