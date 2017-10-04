Print Email Reprints Share

Vocal Credit Union, a $27.4 million institution based in Helena, Mont., as acquired a branch of Dutton State Bank in White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

The new Vocal CU branch (which was the former Dutton State Bank branch) opened on Monday, Oct. 2, moving $800,000 in one day to new and existing accounts on its first day of business.

