Visa Inc. is set to contribute $1 million to fund the Filene Research Institute's "Center of Excellence for the War for Talent.”
Acording to Filene, the goal of the partnership is to “fuel critical research surrounding the issue of attracting and retaining talent in the credit union industry.”
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In