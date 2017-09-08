Two credit unions based in southwestern Virginia, the $315 million ValleyStar Credit Union of Martinsville and the $65 million Piedmont Credit Union of Danville, plan to merge under the ValleyStar name, subject to regulatory approvals.
The proposed transaction would provide a “wider array” of products and services for the current members of Piedmont, along with an “expanded branch and ATM network,” the parties said.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In