The Virginia Credit Union League announced its endorsement of Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for governor today.
The league said Northam, a Democrat running against Republican Ed Gillespie, had an excellent track record of supporting credit unions and a deep understanding of CU-related issues. The league also endorsed Northam four years ago in a lieutenant governor race for the same reasons, Lewis Wood, VP of public relations and communication, told the Credit Union Journal.
