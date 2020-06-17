Virginia-based credit union with military roots rebrands

NSWC Federal Credit Union is rebranding as Topside FCU, the credit union announced Tuesday.

The Dahlgren, Va.-based institution’s new name goes into effect June 17 and will be fully integrated by July 7, when the name will be reflected across its website, online banking, mobile app and more.

The name change arrives on the heels of the $401 million-asset credit union’s 60th anniversary, though the rebrand has been in the works for about two years.

The new name is intended to help grow the credit union’s membership base. NSWC stands for Naval Surface Warfare Center, and the credit union said in a press release that management was worried the abbreviation and the full name could exclude or mislead potential members about who is eligible to join. Topside’s current field of membership encompasses military personnel, U.S. Armed Forces, those who live, work, worship or attend school in Fredericksburg and more.

A representative of the credit union declined to disclose the costs of the rebrand.

Call report data shows NSWC Federal Credit Union earned $116,506 in the first quarter, down 53% from a year earlier.