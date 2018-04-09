Vibrant Credit Union, a $653 million institution based in Moline, Ill, announced that the former single branch of Dekalb County Credit Union in DeKalb, Ill., opened as a Vibrant CU branch on Monday April 9.

As reported, members of the $6 million Dekalb County Credit Union voted to merge the credit union into Vibrant CU last year.

Dekalb County CU’s corporate office has also relocated into the Moline headquarters of Vibrant CU. The former Dekalb County CU staff has now also joined Vibrant CU.

Matt McCombs, president and CEO of Vibrant CU

"Vibrant is excited to share our culture and state of the art technology with DeKalb County Credit Union’s membership,” stated Matt McCombs, president and CEO of Vibrant CU. “This is an exciting time and we believe we can really focus and improve financial opportunities and innovations to enhance the overall member experience.”

Vibrant CU posted net income of about $1.7 million in 2017, down from about $6 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, Dekalb County CU posted a net loss of about $29,000 through the first nine months of 2017, after recording a net loss of about $41,000 in calendar 2016.