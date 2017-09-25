Veridian Credit Union offers the WILD program: Workshops for Individual Leadership Development, which allows employees to select from a variety of leadership topics that best apply to their interests and career development, explained Manager of Human Resources Molly Schmidt.

“Veridian fosters a leadership culture where employees are empowered to make decisions in our members’ best interests,” said Schmidt. “We want employees to feel valued and welcome to bring their whole selves to work.”

The “CU Fit Committees” are comprised of employees who motivate coworkers to engage in lifestyle choices that lead to a healthy mind, body and soul. “Some examples of the activities these committees coordinate include wellness challenges, 5k events and gym membership discounts,” said Schmidt.

Veridian CU ranked No. 9 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was No. 3 in its asset category (CUs with assets over $1 billion).

Veridian staff, including the pictured University Hy-Vee branch team, recently celebrated an upgrade to the credit union’s online and mobile banking platform.

Fridays at Veridian CU allow employees to dress casually but with a specific purpose, and are referred to as “Casual Day Fundraising.”

“We designate Friday as our day to dress casual in Veridian apparel. Employees give back with every paycheck and at the end of the year they help determine where the money goes,” said Schmidt. “The money raised is distributed to charities and the Credit Union Legislative Action Council.”

Founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, the $3 billion Veridian Credit Union employs 750 people and supports 30 branches serving more than 208,000 members.