Veridian Credit Union names longtime employee as next CEO

Monte Berg, president and CEO of Veridian Credit Union in Waterloo, Iowa, will retire at the end of July, and Renee Christoffer will take over leading the institution.

Christoffer has been the $4.3 billion-asset CU’s chief administration officer since 2007, according to a press release on Tuesday.

"While I couldn't have predicted that this transition would take place during such a historic time, the decision is rooted in many months of thoughtful consideration and years of succession planning," Berg said in the press release. "Anyone who's worked closely with Renee knows her to be a smart, driven and compassionate leader. I know there's no one better-suited to lead our credit union through the challenges and opportunities of our current time and well into the future."

Christoffer joined the institution in 1993 as a co-op student and became a teller the following year. Since then, she has been a loan officer, branch manager and regional manager before being named as senior vice president of retail in 2004.

Berg joined Veridian in 1990, when it was still called John Deere Community Credit Union, as the senior vice president of finance. He took the helm at the institution in 2015. The institution changed its name to Veridian in 2006.

