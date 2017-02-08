Members of Valor Federal Credit Union, Scranton, Pa., voted to merge with Pentagon Federal Credit Union of Alexandria, Va., the two CUs said Tuesday.
PenFed said in a statement that the “vast majority” of the members of $227 million Valor FCU were in favor of the merger.
