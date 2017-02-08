Print Email Reprints Share

Members of Valor Federal Credit Union, Scranton, Pa., voted to merge with Pentagon Federal Credit Union of Alexandria, Va., the two CUs said Tuesday.

PenFed said in a statement that the “vast majority” of the members of $227 million Valor FCU were in favor of the merger.

