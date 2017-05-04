Sharetec System announced that Valwood Park Federal Credit Union, a $22 million institution based in Carrolton, Texas, has converted its core processor to a Sharetec product.

"If you want to put your members ‘first,’ we would recommend that you do a side-by-side comparison with your current processor,” Charlie Murphy, VP of Valwood Park FCU, said in a statement. “We did exactly that and quickly decided that Sharetec would be our obvious choice. We are now able to offer new and exciting services to our members that our previous vendor was unable to provide."