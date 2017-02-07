The National Credit Union Administration has announced that in the three months since the agency was appointed conservator of Valley State Credit Union of Saginaw, Mich., the institution has addressed “financial and management issues affecting the safety and soundness of its operations.”

NCUA also noted that Valley State CU “continues to work toward improving operations, and member services continue uninterrupted.” In addition, Valley State members can conduct financial transactions, including share deposit, share withdrawal and lending activities.