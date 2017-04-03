Print Email Reprints Share

The State of Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services on Friday liquidated Valley State Credit Union, Saginaw, Mich., and named the National Credit Union Administration as liquidating agent.

Valley State Credit Union is the second federally insured credit union liquidation in 2017.

