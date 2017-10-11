CU*NorthWest, a cooperative CUSO based in Liberty Lake, Wash., announced that Valley Oak Credit Union signed a core data processing contract with the firm and is scheduled for conversion in February 2018.
Based in Three Rivers, Calif., Valley Oak CU has about $51.5 million in assets and approximately 7,100 members.
