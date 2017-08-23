University of Wisconsin Credit Union is set to increase its “foundation wage” to $15 per hour, effective August 27, in a move that will impact 25 percent of the company’s more than 500 employees.
The new base pay level is more than double the $7.25 minimum wage for the state of Wisconsin.
