Bret H. Krevolin has been named the new president and CEO of Utilities Employees Credit Union, a $1.2 billion-asset institution based in Wyomissing, Pa.

Krevolin succeeds Patricia A. Zyma, who retired on December 31 after more than 20 years at the credit union. Krevolin, who formerly served the credit union as vice president and chief financial officer, assumed his new job on January 1.

Prior to joining UECU, Krevolin served as an executive for 25 years at a $900 million-asset community bank, progressing from vice president/controller to executive vice president/chief financial officer.

Over the past year at UECU, he directed the successful completion of UECU’s merger with ClearChoice Federal Credit Union.

“This is a very exciting time for our credit union and we look forward to the future of UECU under Bret’s leadership,” Daniel Furlong, chairman of the UECU board of directors, said in a statement. “In his three years as CFO Bret has demonstrated the leadership qualities and values that are fundamental to our success as a member-driven organization.”

Krevolin said he is “honored to have the opportunity to lead our remarkable organization into the future.”

Krevolin holds Bachelor’s degrees in accounting and law & public policy from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. He also obtained a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in finance from Temple University, Philadelphia.