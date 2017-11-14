Patricia Zyma, president and CEO of Wyomissing, Pa.-based Utilities Employees Credit Union, has announced her intention to retire at the end of this year, having served the credit union for more than 20 years.

Bret Krevolin, UECU’s vice president and chief financial officer, was selected by the board to succeed Zyma, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Krevolin has more than 25 years of experience in financial and executive leadership positions.

According to his LinkedIn Page, Krevolin has a B.A. in accounting from Syracuse University.

Zyma, who first joined UECU in 1997, served as executive vice president/chief financial officer prior to being named president and CEO in 2014.

“It’s been a tremendous privilege to be a part of and lead an organization that is so intently focused on making a positive difference for our members,” said Zyma.

Patricia Zyma, CEO of UECU

During her tenure at the credit union, UECU has grown in assets from $300 million in 1997 to nearly $1.2 billion today, while membership has jumped from 28,000 to more than 45,000. The credit union posted net income of about $6.5 million in each of the past two years.

“Pat has been a valuable member of the leadership team for 20 years and will be greatly missed,” Daniel Furlong, UECU’s board chair, said in a statement. “She did an outstanding job as CEO.”

Meanwhile, UECU is also moving to complete its planned merger with ClearChoice Federal Credit Union, a $15.7 million institution which is also based in Wyomissing.

In a letter to membership dated November 3, Zyma noted that ClearChoice FCU members voted to approve the merger at a special meeting on October 30. The merger is expected to be effective November 30, 2017, with operations combined in January 2018.

