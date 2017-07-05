West Coast Federal Employees Credit Union of Sarasota, Fla., has merged with USF Federal Credit Union of Tampa, Fla., effective July 1.
As a result of the merger, which was approved by the National Credit Union Association, the financial institution will have more than $600 million in total assets and more than 62,000 members. The merger now allows USF FCU to expand, by serving members in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
