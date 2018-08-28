University of Wisconsin Credit Union, a $2.7 billion institution based in Madison, Wis., is mobilizing support for flood relief efforts in the southern central parts of the state which recently suffered “unprecedented flooding” in the past week. Torrential rains damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure across south central Wisconsin.

As a result, UW Credit Union will donate $25,000 to organizations supporting flood relief in addition to accepting donations online and in branch locations.

“We’re ready to assist recovery efforts,” said UW Credit Union president and CEO Paul Kundert in a statement. “We invite members and the community to join us in helping those impacted by flooding.”

Members can donate directly through the credit union’s online banking platform, and all proceeds will go to The Salvation Army and The American Red Cross, with 100 percent of donations going to flood relief efforts.

More information is on the credit union’s website.

No credit unions are believed to have been damaged as a result of the flooding.