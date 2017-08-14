United Texas Credit Union has converted from a federal charter to a state charter, swapping out federal deposit insurance for private insurance coverage along the way, according to the CU's new insurance provider, American Share Insurance.
According to ASI, United Texas CU President and CEO Kyle Ashley felt ASI’s “broader coverage and business-partner philosophy would complement the credit union’s strategic initiatives.”
