United Solutions Company, a credit union services organization based in Tallahassee, Fla., has selected iomart, a global data-storage and back-up provider, to address its customers’ “growing data protection needs.”

USC, which provides real-time core data-processing services for credit unions of all sizes and serves customers across 20 states, explained that to “enhance” its business continuity services, it needed more from a hosting solution than standard colocation or virtual platform management capabilities. As such, USC selected iomart to provide a “unique combination” of cloud-based disaster recovery and co-location facilities in its secure data center in Ashburn, Va.