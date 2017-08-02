Print Email Reprints Share

United SA Credit Union has rebranded as United Texas Credit Union, citing that the new name is “inclusive” and “more accurately” reflects the credit union’s expanded field of membership.

The name change became effective on August 1, according to marketing director Karla Sarran.

