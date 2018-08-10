Austin, Texas-based United Heritage Credit Union on Thursday said it topped $1 billion in assets during the third quarter of 2018.

When the CU opened its doors in 1957 it was known as Military Federal Credit Union, offering savings and loan services to military personnel. In 1969, the CU’s name changed to Bergstrom Federal Credit Union. At that time, the credit union expanded its service offerings and the overall membership base increased, it reported.

In 1989, the CU merged with Texas Hospital Association Credit Union, Texas National Guard Credit Union and Healthcare Federal Credit Union. After those mergers, the credit union was able to include hospitals, hospital affiliates and select employer groups in its growing membership base by the time the name changed to United Heritage Federal Credit Union in 1993.

A move from a federal charter to a state charter in 1997 brought on the current name, United Heritage Credit Union. At present, United Heritage Credit Union serves more than 63,000 member-owners in Central Texas, including communities within Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Smith and Wood counties. It has 12 locations.

“The board of directors, senior management and staff are thrilled to celebrate this major milestone in the credit union’s journey,” Buddy Schroeder, United Heritage CU’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “The trust of our members and exceptional service provided by staff have been key to this accomplishment.”

“I am incredibly proud of the path United Heritage has had to the $1 billion achievement,” said May Lofgreen, chairman of the credit union’s board. “The dedication of the board of directors and senior management and the hard work of all of the staff is what led us here. We look forward to growing and building upon this success for many years to come.”

