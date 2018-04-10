St. Joseph, Mich.-based United Federal Credit Union will be the naming rights sponsor for the South Bend Cubs' new Rooftop Apartment Deck at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Ind.

The United Federal Credit Union Rooftop will open in June. It will be a feature of the new Ivy at Berlin Place apartment building #2, and will have a space for 300 baseball fans with a full bar, food service and grandstand.

The south face of the building will display an illuminated “United Federal Credit Union” sign, and other parts of the stadium will feature the credit union’s branding.

“United Federal Credit Union is excited to expand our successful relationship with the South Bend Cubs, an organization that knows, like we do, how special the South Bend community is,” United FCU President and CEO Terry O’Rourke said in a press release. “Forging this partnership with the team is just one example of our continued commitment to this community and improving the lives of those who live here.”

Terry O’Rourke, president and CEO of United Federal Credit Union, speaking at an event announcing the credit union's partnership with the South Bend Cubs minor league baseball team. Photo courtesy of United FCU



South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin added in the release: “We’ve designed this to give South Bend Cubs fans the same type of rooftop experience that you can have at Wrigley in Chicago. It’s exactly 435 feet from home plate. And, it’s great to have a partner like United Federal Credit Union be a big part of the baseball experience in South Bend.”

Berlin is investing $23 million in the Ivy at Berlin Place apartments and will have his own apartment at Four Winds Field.

