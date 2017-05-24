UNCLE Credit Union has launched a Business Banking Division after recognizing what one executive called a “market void” in its community.
The $381 million credit union is based in Livermore, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area. Harold Roundtree, president and CEO, told Credit Union Journal here were a number of factors driving the decision to create the new program, including numerous requests from members who owned businesses.
