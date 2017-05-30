A new blockchain mobile app, the first of its kind, is making waves across the pond with the goal of making “everyone a bank.” As a result, U.S. tech experts say, the credit union industry can longer take a wait-and-see approach to this technology.

“I have been waiting for something like this to turn up ever since I really figured out distributed ledger,” said John Best CEO of the Tampa, Fla.-based Best Innovation Group (BIG), a technology innovation and development company focused on the financial services industry. “I think the [blockchain] skeptics didn’t do enough homework.”