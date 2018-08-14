Kirby Smart, head coach for the University of Georgia Bulldogs football team, is set to be the newest face of Georgia United Credit Union, a $1.3 billion-asset institution based in Duluth, Ga.

The first commercial, called “Tradition,” can be viewed here. It will run during the next several weeks on various cable networks and streaming services.

Kirby Smart (left), head football coach at University of Georgia; Debbie Smith (right), CEO of Georgia United CU

“Teamwork is a powerful dynamic in football and life,” stated Smart. “My friends at Georgia United Credit Union have had a winning, unified team for over 60 years and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

The Smart commercial forms just one part of Georgia United’s five-year expanded partnership as the official credit union of University of Georgia Athletics, which began in 2015. This partnership will “further strengthen” the credit union’s presence on campus and at Georgia football games with in-venue signage, in-game features, a gymnastic entitlement meet, radio commercials and future television and digital segments.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the University of Georgia Athletics and teaming-up with Coach Kirby Smart,” stated Debbie Smith, the president and CEO of Georgia United. “Georgia United is proud to share similar values as UGA Athletics and we are committed to help our Bulldogs and Bulldog fans reach their financial goals.”

According to NCUA call report data, Georgia United CU posted more than $4 million in net income during the first half of 2018, having earned more than $8.8 million in 2017.

Sticking with the SEC, Nick Saban, head football coach at the University of Alabama, spoke earlier this year at PSCU's 2018 Member Forum in St. Louis, offering credit union professionals leadership lessons that go well beyond the football field.