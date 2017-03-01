Print Email Reprints Share

California Credit Union and North Island Credit Union on Tuesday said their proposed merger has received regulatory approval, plus approval by a majority of North Island CU’s membership.

The merger will become effective March 1, with system integration planned for mid-May.

