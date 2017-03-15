Two Florida-based credit unions, Tropical Financial Credit Union and Financial Federal Credit Union, announced that they have signed a letter of intent to merge, with Tropical Financial CU emerging as the surviving entity.
Based in Miramar, Tropical Financial CU presently has about $655 million in assets and almost 54,000 members. The Miami-based Financial FCU has about $51 million in assets and 6,300 members – most of whom are employees of South Florida-based Macy’s and Office Depot stores, as well as the Miami Herald newspaper, along with employees of the Kansas City Star newspaper in Kansas City, Mo.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In