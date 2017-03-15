Two Florida-based credit unions, Tropical Financial Credit Union and Financial Federal Credit Union, announced that they have signed a letter of intent to merge, with Tropical Financial CU emerging as the surviving entity.

Based in Miramar, Tropical Financial CU presently has about $655 million in assets and almost 54,000 members. The Miami-based Financial FCU has about $51 million in assets and 6,300 members – most of whom are employees of South Florida-based Macy’s and Office Depot stores, as well as the Miami Herald newspaper, along with employees of the Kansas City Star newspaper in Kansas City, Mo.